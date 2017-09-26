Duleep Trophy: Prithvi Shawâ€™s century on debut puts India Red in driverâ€™s seat

Photo: Twitter

Lucknow: Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw (154) and captain Dinesh Karthik (111) powered India Red to 317 for five in their first innings against India Blue on the opening day of their Duleep Trophy cricket final here on Monday.

The 17-year-old Mumbaikar Shaw shared a 211-run third-wicket partnership with Tamil Nadu veteran Karthik, who cracked his 27th ton in first-class cricket.

Shaw and Akhil Herwadkar (25) had provided a decent start of 74 runs for the first wicket before Herwadkar ran himself out.

The Mumbai batsman equalled legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s record as he became the second youngest player to score a century on Duleep Trophy debut and the youngest centurion in the finals.

Shaw will be aiming at Sachin’s recordof century in all three – Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy and Irani Trophy debuts. The 17-year-old has scored hundred on Ranji debut and now he has smashed century in Duleep Trophy debut. The right-arm batsman is yet to play in Irani Trophy, if manages to score one more hundred on his debut, he will equal unique record.

Left-arm spinner Bharghav Bhatt then accounted for Suryakumar Yadav (80) to leave India Red at 89/2.

Karthik joined Shaw in the middle and the pair saw off the difficult phase before taking on the India Blue bowlers.

During his second first-class hundred, Shaw hammered 18 fours and one six out of the 249 deliveries he faced.

Right-hander Karthik hit 12 fours during his 155-ball innings.

Off-spinner Akshya Wakhare broke the partnership as he got a LBW decision against Karthik on the fourth ball of the 79th over.

Shaw fell soon, edging one from Bhatt to wicket-keeper Srikar Bharat, as India Red reached 306/4.

Bhatt picked up his third wicket when Baba Indrajith failed to defend a straighter ball and Ishan Kishan took a sharp catch at short leg to leave India Red struggling at 317/5.

Ishank Jaggi was the batsman who was unbeaten at nine when the umpires called stumps.

Brief scores: India Red: 317/5 (Prithvi Shaw 154, Dinesh Karthik 111; Bharghav Bhatt 3/83) against India Blue on Day 1.