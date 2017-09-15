 Dhaka outfield gets 'poor' rating from ICC
Search

Dhaka outfield gets 'poor' rating from ICC

By: || Updated: 15 Sep 2017 08:35 AM
Dhaka outfield gets 'poor' rating from ICC

Photo: AFP

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rated Shere Bangla National Stadium outfield for that match as "poor" which hosted the first Test between Bangladesh and Australia last month in Dhaka.


ICC match referee Jeff Crowe, who officiated in the historic Test which Bangladesh won by 20 runs that took place between August 27 and 30.


Crowe, in accordance with Clause 3 of the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, submitted his report to the ICC in which he expressed concern over the quality of the outfield.


The report has been forwarded to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), which now has 14 days to provide its response.


The BCB's response will be reviewed by ICC's General Manager - Cricket, Geoff Allardice, and Ranjan Madugalle from the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees. 


For CRICKET News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story George Bailey to lead Hobart Hurricanes in BBL07

trending now

TV
BEYHADH: SHOCKING! Fire on the set of the show ...
INDIA
Government invites bids for advisers on Air India's divestment
VIDEO
Jan Man: Honeypreet made last call to Dera and ...