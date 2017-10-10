Dean Jones appointed Afghanistan cricket coach

Kabul: Afghanistan Cricket have appointed former Australian cricketer Dean Jones as their interim coach for upcoming tour to Hong Kong.

Jones, who visited Kabul last month to commentate on the Shpageeza Twenty20 tournament, will take charge for Afghanistan's four-day Intercontinental Cup game from October 20-23. The position was vacant after Afghanistan board refused to extend lalchand Rajput’s contract in September.

"(The) Afghanistan Cricket Board has appointed Dean Jones, a prominent former Australian cricketer and commentator, as its head coach for the four-day Intercontinental games in Hong Kong," it said in a statement.

"Both parties will consider a long-term agreement after the games," it added.

Jones said in a Twitter message that he was happy to lead Afghanistan's cricket team in Hong Kong.

"I am pleased to announce that I will be Afghanistan interim Head Coach for their Tour to Hong Kong #shouldbefun," he said.

Afghanistan's cricket team was catapulted into the elite club of Test nations in June and made their landmark Lord's debut the following month.

Last month, the fifth edition of the six-team Shpageeza tournament attracted big-name players, coaches and commentators, along with thousands of fans, lifting spirits in a country better known for its grinding conflict.