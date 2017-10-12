Cricket fans in Guwahati apologize for attack on Australian team bus

Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: The cricket fans in Guwahati lined up outside the Australian team hotel to apologize the visitors following the stone pelting incident on their team bus after the second T20 international at the Barsapara cricket stadium.

Large crowd also gathered at the departure gate of the Guwahati international airport with placards offering an apology and chanting ‘sorry’, to make up for an embarrassment caused by one fane in the city.



Guwahati cricket fans with sorry placards apologizing to Aussies outside Radisson Blu hotel pic.twitter.com/KqJJH3WNjw

The Australian team bus was hit by a rock while they were returning to the team hotel after their eight-wicket win against India in the second encounter of the three-match T20 series.

The rock was believed to be roughly the size of a cricket ball and it was thrown at a window on the right-hand side of the bus. Luckily, no player got injured as the nearest seat to the window pane remained unoccupied.

Earlier in September, a small rock was thrown at the Australian team's bus in Chittagong on during their two-Test series against Bangladesh.

The teams will now fly to Hyderabad to play the T20 series decider at the Rajiv Gandhi cricket stadium on October 13.