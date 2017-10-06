Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets engaged to Nupur Nagar in private ceremony

Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar got engaged to Nupur Nagar in Greater Noida on Wednesday, in a ceremony that was attended by couple's close friends and families.

The 27-year-old cricketer took to Twitter to break the news to his supporters. Recalling all the time spent with his ‘better-half’, Bhuvi wrote, “Rewinding and going back to the happy memories, inspires me to fast forward and dream about the amazing future that lies ahead.”

Bhuvneshwar's father, Kiran Pal Singh, in an interview to Times of India, said, "Our families have known each other for a while now, par yeh Bhuvneshwar ki pasand thi (but Nupur was Bhuvneshwar's choice). Ussne humein bataya and we were happy (He told us about her and we were happy). The girl is educated and sweet and the family is very nice too. We are now trying to see when we can have the wedding. Bhuvi is busy with back-to-back series in the coming months but as soon as we find a 10-day window, we will make arrangements."

"As soon as the dates are finalised, we will book a venue here in Meerut. But if logistics don't allow that, we will look for some place in Delhi too. Dekhiye, shaadi koi roz-roz toh hoti nahi (Look, weddings does not happen every day). This is a special occasion and we want everyone to be there. So we will extend our invitation to all of Bhuvneshwar's teammates from the Indian team. I hope all of them can make it too," Kiran Pal Singh further added.

Bhuvneshwar played a crucial role in India’s 4-1 victory against Australia and he is part of T20 series which is scheduled to begin on October 7 in Ranchi.