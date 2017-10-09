BCCI distances itself from â€˜unapprovedâ€™ IJPL

Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: The BCCI today asserted that junior leagues like IJPL and JIPL do not have their approval and strict action would be taken against any player found participating in the "unapproved tournaments".

Indian Junior Players League T20 was held in Dubai last month from September 19-29.

BCCI also confirmed that big names like Gautam Gambhir,who promoted the unrecognised IJPL T20, have withdrawn support from the tournament.

"It has come to our attention that certain T20 cricket matches, series, tournaments and/or camps are being conducted by leagues under the names of Indian Junior Players League ("IJPL") and Junior India Player League/Junior Indian League ("JIPL")," BCCI said in a statement.

"This is to bring to your notice that any matches, camps tournament and/or series organised by IJPL and JIPL (collectively the "Leagues") or any activity undertaken by the said Leagues are not being conducted by the BCCI/Indian Premier League ("IPL") and are in no way associated with any activities undertaken or approved by the BCCI/IPL or their representatives.

"Please note that any player registered with the BCCI knowingly participating, representing or associating himself/herself with IJPL and JIPL in any manner is doing so without the consent of BCCI would be doing so in violation of the BCCI Rules and Regulations," the board warned.

The BCCI further said Indian players like Gambhir and Rishi Dhawan have nothing do with these unsanctioned events anymore.

"Do note that the players who had been associated with any one of the Leagues in the past i.e. Gautam Gambhir, Paras Dogra and Rishi Dhawan have stated in writing that they have withdrawn all support and are no longer associated with the said unapproved Leagues," the statement added.