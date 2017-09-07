 BCCI announces fixtures of home series against Aus, NZ
By: || Updated: 07 Sep 2017 10:55 PM
New Delhi: Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will host their first international matches -- T20 games – as the BCCI today announced the schedule of India's home series against Australia and New Zealand beginning later this month.


Chennai, Kolkata, Indore, Bengaluru and Nagpur will host the five ODI matches of Australia's limited-overs tour of India. The matches will be held on September 17, 21, 24, 28 and October 1 respectively.


The three T20 International matches of the Australian tour will be held in Ranchi (October 7), Guwahati (October 10) and Hyderabad (October 13).


The Board President XI team will play a warm-up match against Australia on September 12 in Chennai.


The Board also announced the schedule of the home series against New Zealand comprising three ODIs and as Twenty20 Internationals. Mumbai will host the first ODI against the Kiwis on October 22 while the second game will be played in Pune on October 25.


The venue of the third ODI on October 29 to be hosted by Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association is yet to be announced.


The three T20 Internationals against the visiting New Zealand side will be held in New Delhi (Nov 1), Rajkot (Nov 4) and Thiruvananthapuram (Nov 7).


The itinerary:


Against Australia:


Sep 12: Warm-up match in Chennai


Sep 17: 1st ODI in Chennai


Sep 21: 2nd ODI in Kolkata


Sep 24: 3rd ODI in Indore


Sep 28: 4th ODI in Bengaluru


Oct 1: 5th ODI in Nagpur


Oct 7: 1st T20I in Ranchi


Oct 10: 2nd T20I in Guwahati


Oct 13: 3rd T20I in Hyderabad



Against New Zealand:


Oct 17: 1st warm-up match at CCI, Mumbai


Oct 19: 2nd Warm-up match at CCI, Mumbai


Oct 22: 1st ODI in Mumbai


Oct 25: 2nd ODI in Pune


Oct 29: 3rd ODI (to be hosetd by UPCA)


Nov 1: 1st T20I in Delhi


Nov 4: 2nd T20I in Rajkot


Nov 7: 3rd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram.  


First Published:
