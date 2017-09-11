Bangladesh recall Mahmudullah for South Africa Tests

Dhaka: Bangladesh batsman Mahmudullah was on Monday brought back to the 15-member squad for their two match Test series against South Africa, which begins on September 28.

The development followed seasoned campaigner Shakib Al Hasan's decision to take a break from Tests for a while.

"I respect his decision but of course it is very hard to replace him," Chief selector Minhajul Abedin was quoted as saying by ESPNFC.

"We have to take into account his mental state because as a player I understand what he may be going through physically and mentally."

Minhajul added that Mahmudullah was his personal choice, as he is capable of playing on bouncy pitches and seaming conditions.

Mahmudullah last played a Test in Sri Lanka in March earlier this year.

Bangladesh squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Subashis Roy, Mominul Haque