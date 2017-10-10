 Australia to bowl against unchanged India in decider
Updated: 10 Oct 2017 07:10 PM
Photo: BCCI

New Delhi: David Warner won his first toss as an Australian T20 captain and opted to field first in the second T20I at Barsapara, Assam.


Keeping the weather in mind, Warner decided to field first as the DLS method had left them with very little chance of winning the match in the first T20I.


Australia have brought in Marcus Stoinis in place of Daniel Christian.


Indian captain Virat Kohli stressed on the momentum and expressed his desires to seal the series despite losing the toss.




The rampaging Indian side which has won more than 90% of its matches in all forms of the game in recent times has gone in the with the same side.


It is a big occasion for Assam Cricket Association as the northeastern state is holding its first ever international match.


IND XI for 2nd T20I: S Dhawan, RG Sharma, V Kohli, M Pandey, MS Dhoni, K Jadhav, H Pandya, B Kumar, K Yadav, Y Chahal, J Bumrah


AUS XI 2nd T20I: D Warner, A Finch, G Maxwell, TM Head, M Henriques, MP Stoinis, T Paine, N Coulter-Nile, A Tye, A Zampa, J Behrendorff


