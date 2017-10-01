Australia to bat first in Nagpur; Bhuvi and Bumrah return for India

Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: Australia skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first in the fifth and final ODI in Nagpur on Sunday.

After ending India’s winning streak in Bengaluru, the Australian side will look to add another victory and end series on high.

The Steve Smith led side has made only one change to their squad with Kane Richardson making way for all-rounder James Faulkner.

While, Team India has made three changes to their starting line-up with Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami making way for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal replacing chinaman Kuldeep Yadavb. If the Virat Kohli led team emerges victorious in the fifth ODI then they dethrone South Africa from the top spot in the ICC ODI ranking.

India XI: Rahane, Rohit, Kohli (c), Manish, Dhoni (wk), Jadhav, Hardik, Bhuvneshwar, Kuldeep, Axar, Bumrah

AUS XI: D Warner, A Finch, S Smith, TM Head, P Handscomb, MP Stoinis, M Wade, P Cummins, N Coulter-Nile, A Zampa, J Faulkner