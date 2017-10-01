 Australia to bat first in Nagpur; Bhuvi and Bumrah return for India
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • CRICKET
  • Australia to bat first in Nagpur; Bhuvi and Bumrah return for India

Australia to bat first in Nagpur; Bhuvi and Bumrah return for India

By: || Updated: 01 Oct 2017 01:25 PM
Australia to bat first in Nagpur; Bhuvi and Bumrah return for India


Photo: Twitter


New Delhi: Australia skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first in the fifth and final ODI in Nagpur on Sunday.


After ending India’s winning streak in Bengaluru, the Australian side will look to add another victory and end series on high.


The Steve Smith led side has made only one change to their squad with Kane Richardson making way for all-rounder James Faulkner.


While, Team India has made three changes to their starting line-up with Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami making way for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal replacing chinaman Kuldeep Yadavb. If the Virat Kohli led team emerges victorious in the fifth ODI then they dethrone South Africa from the top spot in the ICC ODI ranking.


India XI: Rahane, Rohit, Kohli (c), Manish, Dhoni (wk), Jadhav, Hardik, Bhuvneshwar, Kuldeep, Axar, Bumrah


AUS XI: D Warner, A Finch, S Smith, TM Head, P Handscomb, MP Stoinis, M Wade, P Cummins, N Coulter-Nile, A Zampa, J Faulkner


For CRICKET News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story India restrict Australia to 242/9 in fifth ODI

trending now

INDIA
J-K: BSF detects 14-feet tunnel from Pakistan at Arnia ...
VIDEO
Love Aur Dhokha: Know mystery behind Laila Khan murder ...
INDIA
Goyal tightens reins on Railways, gives top priority to ...