Australia to bat first in Bengaluru

New Delhi: Australia skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first in the fourth ODI in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The Indian team will look to win their 10th ODI in a row and inch closer to another historic whitewash. The Men in Blue have opted to make three changes to their squad with Axar patel, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav coming in to replace Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia, on the other hand, have two changes with Adam Zampa replacing injured Ashton Agar and Glenn Maxwell makes way for Mathew Wade.

The visitors have nothing to lose but the skipper Steve Smith will have an opportunity to shut the critics down after series of poor performances in the sub-continent.

IND XI: A Rahane, RG Sharma, V Kohli, K Jadhav, M Pandey, MS Dhoni, H Pandya, A Patel, M Shami, U Yadav, Y Chahal

AUS XI: D Warner, A Finch, S Smith, TM Head, P Handscomb, MP Stoinis, M Wade, P Cummins, N Coulter-Nile, A Zampa, K Richardson