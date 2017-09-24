Australia to bat, Finch, Handscomb come in; India unchanged

New Delhi: Australian captain Steve Smith got the first thing right by winning his first toss of the series in a must-win match against India at Indore. He had no hesitation in opting to bat first in what looks a placid track.

Virat Kohli had no regrets of batting second even though he also wanted to bat first. He feels the wicket would quicken up under lights. That means the ball would come on to bat better for the stroke players.

Quite expectedly, India have gone in with same playing XI and they would hope their wrist spinners continue to do the damage.

Australia on the other hand are back to full strength with the return of dynamic opening batsman Aaron Finch. He comes off an injury and will replace Hilton Cartwright, who scored just 1 run in two matches.

Wicket-keeper Mathew Wade, who was struggling because of the heat and humidity in Kolkata has made way for Peter Handscomb.



AUS XI: A Finch, D Warner, S Smith, TM Head, G Maxwell, P Handscomb, MP Stoinis, A Agar, P Cummins, N Coulter-Nile, K Richardson

IND XI: A Rahane, RG Sharma, V Kohli, M Pandey, K Jadhav, MS Dhoni, H Pandya, B Kumar, K Yadav, J Bumrah, Y Chahal