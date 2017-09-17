Australia Test leg-spinner Holland dies at 70

Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Former Australian leg-spinner, Bob Holland, has died at the age 0f 70 after a long battle with brain cancer.

Holland, who was diagnosed with brain tumor in March, suffered a brain bleed on Friday and passed away on Sunday afternnon while being treated in the hospital.

The former Australian leg-spinner attended an event for fund raising, hosted by former Test skipper Mark Taylor in Newcastle.

"He had the best time of his life on Friday where he spent time with a lot of his mates at his dinner," Holland's son Craig told the Newcastle Herald on Sunday evening. "

He made his first-class debut as late as at the age of 32 but still wicket on to pick 316 wickets. While, he got his first cap for Australia at the age of 38 against West Indies at the Gabba. Holland became the third oldest player to represent Australia. The only Australians to make their Test debuts older than Holland were 46-year-olds Don Blackie and Bert Ironmonger in 1928.