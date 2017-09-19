Australia team trains indoors, India cancel training session

Photo: AP

Kolkata: The Australian team was today forced to train indoors while the Indian team abandoned its practice session due to persistent rain and hazy conditions.

The series-opener in Chennai was a truncated affair due to rain and the second ODI here on Thursday could also be hit by poor weather.

"Today's (weather) condition is because of a low pressure formation at northwest Bay of Bengal and its neighbouring areas. Also, there's the axis of monsoon trough, causing rainfall," IMD Kolkata director Ganesh Das told PTI.

The low pressure will pass by tomorrow but the Met director says there will be chances it could rain on Thursday.

Eden Gardens is under the covers for the last two days. Steve Smith-led Australians arrived in the morning and quickly changed their plan as their batsmen hit the indoor facilities, while bowlers returned to the team hotel.

"Doubt we will be out on the ground today," posted Australia vice captain David Warner on his twitter handle with a photo of Eden Gardens under cover.

India were slated to train in the evening session but seeing the ground reality they were quick to cancel the session.

"Since it's raining and the facilities are covered, they won't go to the stadium today," read an official communication from Team India.

"We need at least two hours of sunshine to get the ground ready. We are well-equipped, we are keeping our fingers crossed. The good thing is we still have two days," East Zone curator Ashish Bhowmick told PTI.

India are leading the five-match ODI series 1-0 after a 26-run win over the world champions in Chennai.