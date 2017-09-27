 Ashwin scores maiden half century in county cricket
Search

Ashwin scores maiden half century in county cricket

By: || Updated: 27 Sep 2017 12:15 PM
Ashwin scores maiden half century in county cricket



Worcester: Ravichandran Ashwin struck his first half century in county cricket on day two of the division-two match between Worcestershire and Durham here.


Ashwin, with 82 off 130 balls, turned out out to be the highest-scorer in Worcestershire's innings which ended at 335 all out in 90.2 overs.


The other two who scored half centuries were Joe Clarke (65) and Ed Barnard (75).


Ashwin, who has been officially 'rested' by the Indian selectors for the ongoing ODI series against Australia, is playing his fourth game ever since making his county debut last month.


In the previous three outings, the off-spinner took 13 wickets including a five-wicket haul against Gloucestershire.


For CRICKET News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Sehwag thanks Sachin for gifting brand new BMW

trending now

INDIA
Three youths molest girl in broad daylight, film incident; ...
INDIA
Here's Why HC Dismissed Honeypreet's Transit Anticipatory Bail Plea
VIDEO
Sunny Leone will be seen in a Ghee advertisement