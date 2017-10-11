Ashwin clears Yo Yo test at NCA

Photo: AFP Photo: AFP

Chennai: India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, who figured in Tamil Nadu's Ranji Trophy opener against Andhra Pradesh here, has cleared the Yo-Yo fitness test at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

The off-spinner wrote on his Twitter feed that he had got through the test, which is now a must to play for India.

"Been a good trip to Bangalore, Yo-Yo test done and dusted. Now #backtothegrind #RanjiTrophy2017 #teamtamilnadu," Ashwin wrote.

The lanky Tamil Nadu cricketer, who recently had a stint with English county Worcestershire, headed to Bengaluru for the Yo-Yo test after taking part in the state team's Ranji opener at the M A Chidambaram Stadium.

He had said earlier that he was ready for the Yo-Yo test.

"I am a man for systems and any system put in place, I would try my level best to try and match up to it. Every leader has his own vision of how to bring the team about. This is the vision of the current leadership group and it’s important to respect it," Ashwin had said.

The 31-year-old cricketer has been out of the national limited-overs side for the ongoing series against Australia and it remains to be seen whether he will be picked for the series against New Zealand.

Ashwin is set to feature in the Tamil Nadu team that would take on Tripura in its second Ranji Trophy Group "C" match beginning here on October 14.

The Yo-Yo test has been in the news recently with the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina having reportedly flunked the same.

In the test, two sets of cones are placed 20m apart, creating two lines. The players have to run between the lines as the beep starts and turn once the beep becomes silent.

The pace of the beep increases after every minute, so does the speed of the cricketers; those who do not make the line on time, will have to contend with more beeps.

The BCCI is said to have set 16.1 as the benchmark score to clear Yo-Yo test.