Aditya Tare to lead Mumbai in Ranji Trophy opener

Photo: AFP

Mumbai: Aditya Tare will lead Mumbai into their Ranji Trophy opener against Madhya Pradesh, which begins in Indore from October 14, but some star players are missing as they have been named in India A and Board President's XI squads, which takes on visiting New Zealand sides.

Mumbai players Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw andShardul Thakur have been named in the India A squad, for the first three One Day Internationals against New Zealand A, to be played in Visakhapatnam. Shardul has been named for the last two ODIs against New Zealand A.

Senior pacer Dhawal Kulkarni is also named in the Board President's XI squad, that takes on New Zealand in two warm up games at Cricket Club of India here. It also has Shreyas and Prithvi.

The Mumbai Ranji team, in absence of these players, will play their first game against Madhya Pradesh. Mumbai has been Ranji Trophy champions for 41 times and have been runners up of the last edition when they lost to Parthi-Patel led Gujarat.

Surya Kumar Yadav has been named as the vice captain of the Mumbai team for the match against Madhya Pradesh. Regulars - Abhishek Nayar, Akhil Herwadkar, Siddesh Lad, Jay Bista, Vijay Gohil - have made it to the 15-men squad, which was declared today by the Mumbai Cricket Association today.

This will be the first season of former India stumper Sameer Dighe as their coach.

Squad: Aditya Tare (Captain), Surya Kumar Yadav (Vice Captain), Abhsikek Nayar, Akhil Herwadkar, Siddhesh Lad, Jay Bista, Sufiyan Shaikh, Vijay Gohil, Akash Parkar Royston Dias, Minad Manjrekar, Adiyta Dhumal, Shivam Malhotra, Shubham Ranjane and Eknath Kerkar.