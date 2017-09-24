10 years of inaugural World T20, 10 years of 'new' Team India

Photo: Twitter/BCCI Photo: Twitter/BCCI

New Delhi: Exactly ten years ago, Indian cricket entered into a new era holding the hands of a sassy Ranchi boy, who went on to become the most successful Indian captain across formats and his team going from strength to strength even after a change in the leadership, is now No.1 in both ODIs and Tests.

India may have failed to beat Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final earlier this year, but on September 24, 2007, at a packed Wanderers, the MS Dhoni-led young Indian side created history by becoming first side to lift the World T20.

The T20 World Cup 2007 was not only the dawn of a new era of cricket, an era dominated by power hitters, mystery spinners and T20 leagues, but it was also the tectonic shift from the Dravids and Gangulys to the Dhonis and Yuvrajs for Indian cricket.

Gautam Gambhir made a decisive 75 as Indian bowlers led-by Irfan Pathan chocked Pakistan to win the nail biting final by 5 runs. Very few would have thought the same Gambhir would play an even more important knock in a grander stage to help India lift the fifty-over World Cup four year later.

Coming back to the 20-over mega event, India had gone in with a side that lacked experience but had plenty of talent and exuberance of youth. Led by a dashing MS Dhoni, India kept on growing as the tournament progressed, beating Pakistan, South Africa and England to book a spot in the semis.

In between all this, Yuvraj Singh etched his name in the record books by slamming six sixes off six balls. Another blistering knock from the left-hander blew away the Aussies in semifinal and brought one-step closer to the ultimate glory.

It was on this day, Dhoni threw the ball to a young Joginder Sharma to defend 13 runs off the last over. Joginder bowled a wide and conceded a six but his change of pace in the third delivery foxed Misbah-ul-Haq. The rest as they say is history.

On Sunday, when India will take the field against Australia in Indore with the hope of sealing the series, there is no better motivation than the 10th anniversary of their World T20 triumph.