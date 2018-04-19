Zoom announces mega partnership with Myntra

Mumbai [India], April 19 (ANI): Zoom, part of the Times Network, announced one of the biggest-ever brand partnerships in the television history in India, with the country's leading online fashion e-tailer, Myntra.

Starting at 9 p.m. tonight, (April 19, 2018), Zoom will unveil its new avatar 'Zoom styled by Myntra', making a transition from being just a television channel to a platform agnostic entertainment destination.

With an improved style quotient inspired by Myntra and engaging storytelling, infused with a whole new look and feel, new shows, brand new web-series, short formats and exclusive experiences, Zoom will be India's one-stop youth entertainment destination.

The new logo and packaging reflects style, vibrancy, happiness that is symbolic of the channel's target audience. Offering unrivalled entertainment for more than a decade now,

Zoom aims to reset the dial with reenergized content across all platforms and take the viewer experience to even more unrivalled heights.

Myntra has always been a game changer and stretched its boundaries on innovation and value creation for its consumers. Together, Zoom and Myntra will create a new chapter in the fashion space in India.

The partnership between Zoom and Myntra is a one-of-a-kind to create the best entertainment and style destination across every medium - TV, Social, On-Ground and Digital. Zoom will reengineer its programming to provide young Indians entertainment that is second to none.

Triggering new conversations, the new and finite Zoom Originals aims to create experiences beyond screens that will be warm, stylish and relatable, reflecting todays coming of age stories, and viewers' own lives and relationships. The emotions promise to be India, the look and feel, world class. Through this unique partnership, Myntra aims to make #seeittobuyit a reality, where what the consumer sees on screen can be easily accessed on Myntra.

M K Anand, MD and CEO, Times Network said, "We have changed the rules of stereotype partnership deals in the industry with our unique association with Myntra. The refresh to 'Zoom styled by Myntra' reflects the kind of real, conversational and multi-lingual entertainment that viewers in India are looking for. With an objective to beat viewer fatigue, we are innovating with content and triggering new conversations to find relevance with the changing consuming pattern of the youth. All this will be in addition to what Indian audiences expect of Zoom - a channel that offers the very best of Bollywood and Bollywood Music. The refreshed brand identity will bring a wow factor with a promise to always engage with viewers, across screens making it platform agnostic".

Ananth Narayanan, CEO of Myntra and Jabong, said, "As the nation's leading destination for fashion, Myntra is constantly looking to innovate and make Fashion more accessible to consumers in India. There are a few fundamental beliefs that make the Zoom partnership very exciting. One, our research shows, by 2020, 75% of the content consumed will be video content and Made for India original content will grow substantially. Secondly, Fashion as a category lends itself well to the video format, much more than any other category. With the Zoom TV association, our aim is not only to make fashion more accessible, but to make "buy it as you see it" a reality. Each show will be styled by Myntra and you can easily get similar looks on Myntra. This is a unique collaboration and we are very excited."

With 'Zoom styled by Myntra', viewers will see fresh new faces, stylised looks and latest trends from Myntra, rising stars, the best of Bollywood and popular music. The platform agnostic exclusive content includes:

'The Reunion.Jab They Met Again', depicts the story of four friends who did everything together in school and their journey when they reunite after 10 years. 'Open House with Renil' will have celebrity host Renil Abraham invite Bollywood celebrities for an intimate tete-a-tete to reveal their never seen before personalities.

E- Town News new will be a crisp, relevant and fresh, approach giving a complete daily low-down from the world of entertainment. Predominantly still focussing on Bollywood news and updates, the show will have different segments like Fashion, Beyond Bollywood (TV, Hollywood) and What's Buzzing? (social media trending stories).

The entertainment news shows will have an informal vibe with anchors being more influencers.

'Labelled' hosted by Lifestyle coach and Style Guru, Nikki Arora, who lives by her own rules and is ready to change the world, one look at a time. A girl with fashion in her DNA and style in her blood, Nikki is one woman you can't ignore. 'Labelled' will also be available in 4 minute weekly short format to drive conversations, build an influencer and drive virality on the Zoom platforms. Apart from the weekly episode on TV, there will be multiple series of digital content of 'Labelled' that will launch shortly on 'Zoom styled by Myntra' social media platforms.

The flagship property, Planet Bollywood, gets a refreshing makeover. The anchors will now drive the conversation to reveal the real "story behind the news". The show will also drive discussions to engage viewers on Zoom's digital platforms and social media handles.

Driving exclusive and immersive experience through IPs, Zoom Styled by Myntra will launch 'Golden Suitcase', a one-of-a-kind travel award show that rewards consumer experiences and 'Zoom Glammies', a first-of-its-kind award show for India's most beloved divas. 'Style Watch' a bi-monthly property will showcase airport styles of celebrities and will be Facebook exclusive. (ANI)

This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI