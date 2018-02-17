ZeOmega's Eldricare to lend a helping hand to doctors

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI-NewsVoir): ZeOmega®, an industry leader in population health management (PHM) solutions servicing healthcare organizations throughout the United States, announced today the opening of its new sister company - EldriCare™.

Based in Bangalore and servicing all of India, EldriCare creates and coordinates personalized care plans that help improve outcomes and lower costs for the most complex populations suffering from high burden of disease. With the goal of enhancing people's lives by effectively engaging them to improve their own health, Eldricare will facilitate follow-up care programmes using multi-channel engagement campaigns that connect with patients via telephone, mail, text, web chat, and/or interactive voice recognition outreach.

The innovative technology and outstanding care management services offered by Eldricare come at a critical time for India.According to the Indian Journal of Medical Research,"India faces a severe shortage of specialists, both for its rural and urban services, and to strengthen its position in the medical world. Despite the population explosion (population has tripled since Independence), the ratio of doctor to public is now 1:1800.

India is witnessing fast demographic changes which will soon result in a deluge of lifestyle disorders (cardiovascular disorder, diabetes, and cancer, etc.). By 2025, India may become the world's diabetic capital. Management of lifestyle disorders needs continuous long-term interaction of patients with highly-skilled trained doctors and not just a primary health worker."

To help overcome these challenges, Eldricare will support patients suffering from both chronic and acute conditions by leveraging Jiva™, the end-to-end PHM platform created by its parent company, ZeOmega.

Jivais a one-stop shop solution that addresses:

Program design and governance

Data aggregation and integration

Actionable intelligence

Holistic, patient-centered care management

Stakeholder engagement

The interoperability-enabled, innovative technology within Jiva allows doctors, nurses, pharmacists, other healthcare providers and patients to appropriately access and securely share a patient's vital medical information electronically - improving the speed, quality, safety, and cost of patient care.

MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospitals is the first client of Eldricarein Bangalore, India to use Jiva to improve care management. For now, Eldricare will be supporting the hospital's diabetes clinic. But with time, Eldricare will expand its services to other specialty areas of the hospital.

"In India, there is a rise in number of patients suffering from chronic illness - diabetes being the most common of all," says Dr. Naresh Shetty, President, MS Ramaiah Hospitals. "Patients suffering from chronic illnesses need dedicated follow-up care and lifestyle management, but to make that happen, doctors and hospitals must take on extra tasks. With our ratio of only 1 doctor per 1,800 people, that simply is not possible without help. Eldricare offers the crucial support we need. We are glad to partner with Eldricare. Services like these will help both patients and doctors throughout country."

"Chronic conditions are impacted by social determinants of health," says Dr. Mala Dharmalingam, Professor and Head of the Departmentof Endocrinology at MS Ramaiah Memorial. "By engaging with patients in their environment, Eldricare helps ensure patients are compliant with medications and knowledge of the disease, thereby improving overall health status of our patients."

"We are excited to be partnering with MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital to help heighten health outcomes," says SamRangaswamy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer for ZeOmega. "Given the current doctor-to-patient ratio in India, there is less coordination between healthcare providers. Increasingly, patients with multiple chronic conditions see more than one doctor. To add to the challenge, most hospitals/doctors do not use Electronic Medical Records (EMRs), and the ones that do use EMRs do not share the information with other doctors. Furthermore, their medical information isnot always consolidated. This increases the possibility of repetitive tests, unnecessary visits to the emergency rooms, and preventable read missions - thus giving way to poor health outcomes. Follow-up care and medication reconciliation is extremely important to improving health. The advanced technology offered by Eldricare will help patients manage their medical data while allowing physicians easy access to that health information."

"Looking at the current, Indian-healthcare scenario, there is a need for advanced healthcare technologies that can manage the requirements of the country," says Anand Kumar Tiwari, Senior Director-Product Management for ZeOmega. "Having worked in global markets for a long time, we realized that the projects that have helped global markets to grow and streamline their healthcare services could also be brought to India's market. With EldriCare, we aim to empower patients to improve their health and well-being. And by doing so, we hope to become India's leading total PHM service provider."