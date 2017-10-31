Zendesk named 'Most Popular' help desk software - Capterra Report

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 31 (ANI-NewsVoir): Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) was recently named the 'Most Popular' help desk software by Capterra, a division of Gartner Inc. and a global ranking agency, in their recent study titled the 'Top 20 Most Popular Help Desk Software.'

The detailed study was conducted across various parameters covering multiple regions.

"We are happy and excited to receive this recognition from a global ranking agency of Capterra's repute. We believe our recognition is testimony to the faith invested in us by our growing list of customers in India and around the globe," said Country Sales Director of Zendesk in India, KT Prasad.

238 companies listed in the Help Desk directory were reviewed in the study.

The companies were evaluated on the following parameters:

? Number of customers

? Number of active users

? Social presence (Google+, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Klout, and Capterra reviews)

Earlier this year Zendesk was recognized as a Leader in the May 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for The CRM Customer Engagement Center.

According to The Total Economic Impact Of Zendesk, a May 2017 commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Zendesk, a composite organization based on Zendesk customers accrued Net Present Value (NPV) of USD 3 million and an ROI of 390 percent over 3 years. (ANI-NewsVoir)