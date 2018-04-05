Zappfresh takes ex Reliance Comm. CEO on-board as advisor

New Delhi [India], Apr. 05 (ANI): Zappfresh, the high-quality fresh meat brand run by Gurugram-based DSM Fresh Foods Pvt. Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of Vinod Sawhny as a senior advisor to the firm.

Sawnhy comes with decades of experience in the retail industry, last holding the position of CEO at Reliance Communications Ltd.

He also held key C-level positions prior to that with Bharti Airtel, Spice Telecom and Godrej GE.

"I have a deep sense of belief in what the team at Zappfresh is trying to do in a way of changing how consumers look at meat products. In an era of questionable sourcing, anti-biotic ridden meat products consumed over time is proving to be a real health hazard," said Sawhny.

"Zappfresh has a very strong foundation here which I am confident will go a long way in offering farm to fork, fresh and hygienic meat products. The company is at a very critical growth stage with the recent funding received from Burman and SIDBI Venture Capital. I hope my experience in retail business growth and development will help scale up the brand keeping pace with its immense potential," he added.

"Having Vinod Sawhny come on board with Zappfresh at this critical juncture of our growth story is extremely valuable for us. This is the time we need to take our proof of concept which has been established and supported by investment into a rapid growth mode. With his immense experience we hope to consolidate, course correct and set a strong foundation for the brand as a complete retail entity," said Shruti Gochhwal, co-founder, Zappfresh.

Vinod is a multifaceted leader whose track record spans turnarounds, establishing businesses, driving strategic transformation and redlining the growth needle across multiple sectors both in India and abroad.

He displays a great interest in grooming early stage businesses.

Zappfresh raised a funding of Rs. 20 crore from Vice Chairman Dabur India, Amit Burman and SIDBI Venture Capital, in March. (ANI)