Youth engagement necessary for socio economic empowerment: P.P. Chaudhary

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The government believes that engaging young people in policy dialogues and decision making processes are chief determinants in the socio-economic empowerment of youth, said P. P. Chaudhary, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, Law and Justice at the 16th FICCI CSR Summit and Awards in New Delhi on Thursday.

"While most of the developed countries face the risk of an ageing work force, India has a very favourable demographic profile and government believes that engaging young people in policy dialogues and decision making processes are chief determinants in the socio-economic empowerment of the youth," he said.

The minister also said that business chambers like FICCI hold a prime force in this movement, bringing all relevant stakeholders together to one platform for shared learning, cooperation and for creating a conducive environment for empowerment of the youth.

Chaudhary also praised the Indian industry for not only providing expertise and management skills, but also investing in capacity building of youth and designing market oriented skills through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes,.

Companies through their CSR initiatives are working on various issues plaguing today's youth such as health, water, environment, drug abuse, livelihood , the Minister added.

Seven companies were awarded at the prestigious 16th FICCI CSR Awards on Thursday in New Delhi. The awards were judged by an eminent jury chaired by former SEBI Chairman, U. K. Sinha and involved various sectors like women empowerment, education, skills, livelihood, health, sanitation etc. (ANI)