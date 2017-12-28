Yamaha India appoints Motofumi Shitara as chairman

New Delhi [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Leading manufacturer of motorcycles, Yamaha Motor India group on Thursday announced the completion of tenure and departure of Hiroaki Fujita, chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of Companies and Masaki Asano, MD, Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt. Ltd.

In order to strengthen Yamaha Motor's business in India, effective from January 1, Motofumi Shitara will be taking over as the chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies.

He will also hold the position of Managing Director of Yamaha Motor India Pvt. Ltd. and Managing Director of Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt. Ltd.

Moreover, Hirokazu Yoshimitsu moved up the charts in Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt. Ltd. from the current role of executive vice president to the director.(ANI)