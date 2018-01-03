Wyndham Hotel Group expands footprint with 11 new hotels

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Global hospitality chain Wyndham Hotel Group expanded its footprint in India and neighbouring countries with the opening of eleven new hotels in 2017.

In addition, the company expanded its pipeline of new hotels in the region with 15 new signings. Two-thirds of the new hotel openings were in India, re-enforcing the Group's presence in the country's rapidly growing mid-market hospitality segment.

As part of the new signings, Wyndham Hotel Group also signed a non-exclusive development agreement with Ahmedabad- based Nebula Infraspace LLP, to develop at least 20 hotels with 1,600 rooms over a period of 10 years across India under the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham brand.

This robust expansion in India is a part of Wyndham Hotel Group's comprehensive plans to expand its footprint across the Eurasia region, which is comprised of 16 countries including India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Mauritius, Maldives, Pakistan and more.

"Our goal is to ensure that wherever across India or the region that travellers want to go, they will find a Wyndham Hotel Group hotel to meet their needs and their budget," said Deepika Arora, Wyndham Hotel Group's Regional Vice President, Eurasia.

The newest hotels include Howard Johnson Kolkata, Ramada Darjeeling Gandhi Road, Ramada Dehradun Chakrata Road, Ramada Jammu City Centre, Ramada Plaza Chennai, Days Suites Bengaluru Whitefield and Ramada Ajmer. (ANI)