WTC GIFT City, WTC Noida to be preferred investment destination for Chinese business delegation, CASME

New Delhi [India], Feb 2 (ANI-NewsVoir): World Trade Center (WTC) GIFT City and World Trade Center (WTC) Noida in its endeavor to promote investment in the region facilitated the visit of high level Chinese Business Delegation comprising 30 business delegates.

The Chinese business delegation led by CASME (China Association for Small and Medium Enterprises) is on visit to India to identify business investment opportunities. The preferred investment destination for the group was GIFT City and Noida as both these regions are emerging as nucleus of trade, manufacturing and investment. The visit was facilitated by VERBIND the trade services arm of WTC GIFT City and WTC Noida.

Impressed by the development activities of WTC GIFT City and complementing WTC Noida for setting new standards, Jun Shao, the leader of the delegation and CEO of CASME (China Association of Small and Medium Enterprises) stated that the, "project poised a wonderful opportunity for the enterprises interested in entering into India market."

The delegation visited GIFT City, Gujarat and had detailed discussions with GIFT City officials on 31st January 2018. The deliberations were focused on business potential for CASME members in areas of BFSI and construction sectors. The futuristic GIFT City envisaged by Prime Minister created a lasting impact on the business delegates and provided boost and confidence to the investors into making investments in GIFT City. They also visited WTC Noida for exploring large level of investment opportunities.

Khair Ull Nissa Sheikh, Executive Director of WTC Noida and VERBIND commenting on the visit said that, "WTC Noida would extend full support for the investors in facilitating the investments and would also liaise with government agencies for accelerated growth and investments in the region."

The business delegates were also interested about the MOX (Mobile Operators Exchange) initiative of UP Govt. The presence of a major mobile company VIVO in WTC Noida will accelerate the development and transformation of the region and will create new benchmarks, which links it to the Electronics Manufacturing Zone policy of the UP Government.

MOX is slated to transform the region into a focused mobile ecosystem harboring infrastructure service providers, handset and component manufactures, along with promotion of mobile content and application service providers. WTC Noida proposed the CASME delegation to foray investment in the MOX zone to tap the vast opportunity. CASME agreed to promote the MOX zone in its strong 150000 member base in China to consider investment in the MOX zone.

WTC GIFT City and WTC Noida is committed to the promotion of the regions through facilitation of such business delegations and undertaking activities that would propel trade and investment scenario in the state. (ANI-NewsVoir)