Wipro Consumer Care agrees to invest in youth brand 'Happily Unmarried'

New Delhi [India], Nov 9 (ANI): Wipro Consumer Care, a business unit of Wipro Enterprises has agreed to make an investment in Happily Unmarried Pvt Marketing Ltd (HUMPL), a New Delhi-based online consumer product firm.

Since its foray into the personal care market in 2015, HUMPL has built a wide portfolio of male and female grooming products under its umbrella brands of 'Ustraa' and 'Happily Unmarried', respectively.

HUMPL operates in the premium, youth-focused segments of the market. In a short span of time, 'Ustraa' has become a key player in beard grooming products.

The company has also seen success in other grooming categories like shaving foams, body wash, body wash and eau de colognes. It derives most of its revenues through online channels; its own e-store and public marketplaces.

Wipro Consumer Care is a leading player in personal care in developing markets, and this investment is in keeping with the company's strategy of leveraging emerging online opportunities brought about by rapid digitalization. (ANI)