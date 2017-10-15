Will see growth going forward, says NITI Aayog vice chairman

New Delhi [India], Oct. 15 (ANI): NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar has opined that despite the significant impact of demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Indian economy, as projected by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, would see growth in the near future.

"As Finance Minister Jaitley said, the impact of demonetisation and the GST is now behind us. While the impact was undoubtedly significant, we will see growth in the days to come," Rajiv told ANI, along the sidelines of the 'Transforming North East' event here.

Earlier in the day, Jaitley, who was in US to attend annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank, said countries across the world are lauding India for having the guts to bring in major structural reforms like demonetisation and the GST.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Jaitley said the comments made by the experts worldwide on India's structural reforms underline the country's confident image. (ANI)