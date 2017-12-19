Wheelstreet launches dockless commute in motorbike rental segment

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Smart mobility solution for urban commuters Wheelstreet on Tuesday launched a dockless commute platform - 'Wheelstreet Go' for its users.

After getting a boost of USD 120k from American seed accelerator, Y Combinator, earlier in September, the start-up is expanding its offerings and looking to create a niche in the motorbike rental market.

A one of its kind model, the dockless commute provides transportation from point A to point B without any human intervention.

Moreover, the commuter will now be able to pick-up a bike within 100 metres, without any third party involvement.

"The dockless commute has been launched in three specific regions in Bangalore including Koramangala, BTM, and HSR Layout. We have observed the trends of early adopters in these areas and have received a hearty response with high repeat usage per day trying the dockless commute in the pilot phase," said co-founder and CMO, Wheelstreet, Moksha Srivastava.

'Wheelstreet Go' will make intra-city commute hassle-free and allow the user to book a scooter by merely scanning the QR Code on the scooter available at the user's doorsteps.

"The dockless commute will solve a real problem in the Indian market. Technology enabled GPS, smart locks and immobilisers will ensure security of the bikes. We are excited with this newest feature of Wheelstreet and our consumers have reflected the same enthusiasm. We are also looking at adding 25,000 scooters to our existing fleet in the upcoming quarter," said co-founder and CEO, Wheelstreet, Pranay Shrivastava.

Being the first ever company to launch a bike rental marketplace in India, Wheelstreet has taken the first mover advantage to launch station-less bikes in the form of 'WS GO'. The model is currently present in countries such as USA and China. (ANI)