What's trending online this Diwali other than Flipkart, Amazon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 26 (ANI-NewsVoir): CouponRaja.in, one of the leading coupon code aggregators in India rolled out rich insights on the first leg of online Diwali sales.

As per the numbers recorded by CouponRaja on its portal, the certain winners of this year's festive sale are going to be Flipkart, Amazon and Shopclues. Huge discounts were offered across categories by these e-commerce giants during the recently concluded round one of Diwali sale.

Due to these steep discounts during the sale and heavy promotions prior to it, the transaction volumes have grown twice and the gross merchandise value (GMV) has gone up by more than three times this year as compared to the festive season sale last year.

Smartphone was found to be the preferred mode for shopping thanks to the improved mobile internet penetration led by 4G revolution. About 65 percent of the users shopped via their smartphone as against only 55 percent last year. This was also driven by the additional discounts offered by e-commerce players for in-App purchases.

The maximum participation was seen from metros such as Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Gurgaon. However, tier-2 cities Lucknow, Guwahati, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Salem, and Patna also participated enthusiastically.

While mobile, fashion, and large appliances have continued to remain the top categories like last year, there was a steep increase in sales in categories such as beauty, small appliances and gift cards. The top players in the smartphone and appliances category are Flipkart, Amazon, Shopclues and Tata Cliq. Myntra, Jabong, Ajio and PaytmMall led the sales in the fashion and beauty category.

"This year's Diwali sale so far are testimonies to the fact that online shopping is here not only to stay but also to grow rapidly. The developments in connectivity, reach, logistics, regulations is contributing to the evolution of e-commerce in India and it will also help affiliates like us to grow significantly. We are extremely upbeat about the remaining months of 2017 and expect 200-fold growth during the same," said Rohit Chugh, Founder and CEO of Logicserve Group, the company that owns and operates CouponRaja and CompareRaja. (ANI-NewsVoir)