WFUNA and Worldview launch theme for WIMUN India 2018

New York [USA], Feb 13 (ANI-NewsVoir): At the closing ceremony of the recently concluded WIMUN conference in New York, the theme for this year's WIMUN India conference was launched by the conference co-hosts World Federation of UN Associations (WFUNA) and Worldview Education.

The conference theme 'Sustainable Future: People, Prosperity, Planet and Peace' was announced amidst the 1000 student delegates from around the world who were present at the ceremony in New York attended by senior members of WFUNA & Worldview Education and educators from over 40 countries across the world.

Under this theme, the 500 student delegates from across 60 schools who are expected to attend WIMUN India will discuss and debate a variety of topics including crime prevention and criminal justice, improving the situation of women and girls in rural areas, biodiversity, peace in West Africa among others.

Over the 4 days, the students will attempt to come to a consensus on some solutions to further the work on the issues mentioned above. WIMUN India 2018 will be held from April 27 to May 1 in Agra at the Jaypee Palace Convention Center.

Introduced to students in India in 2016, WIMUN India is in its third year. In the past two years, WIMUN India has seen the participation of school students from different countries across the world including USA, Lebanon, Kuwait, Qatar, Russia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka to name a few. As part of the Leadership Forum at the conference, distinguished guests such as Derk Sagaar (Director- UN Information Centre for India and Bhutan), Kiran Bedi (Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry), Rajiv Chandra (National Information Officer, UNIC India and Bhutan) and senior executives from Coca-Cola India and professors from FLAME University have addressed the students in the past years.

The World Federation of United Nations Associations (WFUNA) is a global non-profit organisation representing and coordinating the membership of over 100 national United Nations Associations and their thousands of constituents. WFUNA supports the inclusion of people from different walks of life in formulating ideas and solutions to help create a brighter and sustainable future. WFUNA has been partnered with Worldview Education since 2014 for its flagship conference in New York as well as the India conference in Agra.

Worldview is an organisation that offers experiential learning programs for Generation-Z. Worldview's programs use tools such as travel, case studies, simulations, outdoors and conferences and focus on global challenges and problems and engage students in finding solutions to them. Through this, Worldview aims to build the curiosity in Gen-Z to become a Generation of Solvers and also provides them with the perfect training and application ground to build their capacities to realise their dreams.

Schools interested in registering delegations for WIMUN India can visit www.wimun.org/india. (ANI-NewsVoir)