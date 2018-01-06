Westin Kolkata Rajarhat announces new appointments

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat has announced appointment of Suman Julka as director of sales and marketing, Ravish Ranjan Mishra as executive sous chef, and Payal Singh as assistant director of food and beverage.

A sales and marketing expert, Suman Julka is armed with over 18 years of experience in a number of sectors. A true hotelier at heart, she believes in offering memories to her guests.

She began her career as a guest service officer at Grand Hyatt Delhi, and has over the years worked at Hyatt Regency Kathmandu, Hyatt Regency Delhi, Hotel Soul Vacation, Goa, The Grand New Delhi, The Westin Gurgaon, Hyatt Regency Gurgaon.

In addition to the sales focus, Suman is responsible for managing the business at the hotel and positioning and establishing The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat as the most sought after 5 star hotel in the city and East India, for business, leisure and MICE segments alike.

Having extensive knowledge and hands-on experience in international as well as Indian cuisine, chef Ravish R. Mishra has been perfecting and excelling in the culinary field since 2008.

He joined the prestigious WMI (ITC's Management Training Program) as a management trainee and has additionally obtained a degree in human resource management.

Chef Ravish has worked for pioneer brands of the industry, such as ITC Ltd., The Lalit and Carnival Cruise Lines.

Over his tenure of 11 years, he has developed his own standard of cuisine with deep commitment to hospitality.

In his current role, chef Ravish's primary responsibility includes overlooking and assisting in leading kitchen operations, alongside mentoring a comprehensive team and overall management of food and beverage outlets.

Trained at the prestigious Oberoi Centre of Learning and Development, Payal Singh specialises in food and beverage.

Having worked with the Oberoi Group of Hotels for 11 years, Payal brings her expertise in hotel operations to The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat.

She has solidified her position in the hospitality industry over the years. (ANI)