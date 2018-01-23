WEF now India-centric, not China: Fadnavis

Davos [Switzerland], Jan 23 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed that the stage at the World Economic Forum has transformed from 'China-centric to India-centric'.

In an interview to ANI on Tuesday, Fadnavis said, "We are eagerly waiting for the keynote address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. World over, people are very curious about the opportunities in India, as they find a strong regime to support policies. This will set the tone for Prime Minister Modi to pitch India's growth story here."

Fadnavis further lauded the Prime Minister Modi-led Union government for undertaking bold reforms such as demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

"On the global front, we have been lauded for our economic reforms," he added.

Fadnavis also shed light on his agenda during the forum ahead of the 'Magnetic Maharashtra' exhibition in Mumbai starting February 18.

"The WEF is a great place to network with investors. While MoUs are not the main agenda, we are looking to help people explore Maharashtra and its possibilities," he said.

On a related note, Prime Minister Modi hosted a round-table meeting with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of top global companies in Davos on Monday.

He will be delivering the keynote address at the plenary session of the WEF today.

The first Indian minister to attend the WEF in more than two decades, Prime Minister Modi is being accompanied by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu, among others. (ANI)