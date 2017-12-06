Want to have thorough e-com negotiations at WTO: Suresh Prabhu

New Delhi [India], Dec 6 (ANI): Minister of Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday stated India would want to have a thorough discussion on World Trade Organisation's (WTO) push for new global e-commerce rules through a work programme, ahead of the important ministerial conference beginning on December 10 at Buenos Aires.

It was earlier reported that India had opposed any negotiations on e-commerce and submitted a formal document at the WTO, saying it would continue the work under the programme on e-commerce based on the existing guidelines.

"We think a thorough discussion is must on this issue through a work programme. All the pros and the cons should be discussed. There should not be any negative impact of it on countries like India. And a further discussion can be done on the basis of that," the commerce and industry minister said.

As the world leaders are set to meet in Argentina for the forthcoming ministerial meeting of the WTO, Prabhu said the sessions would also provide a platform to generate employment at various levels.

He said, "We have asked for agreement in service sector for service facilitation. If the workers of India get an opportunity to go outside and work, they will have the benefit. A lot of jobs will be created because of this."

"If we get access in the service sector in global market, there will be job creation. Secondly, there is a global supply chain in the world. If we are a part of it, we can manufacture products in large quantities," he added.

On the issue of Doha agenda, the union minister said the matter was being discussed and the focus was to provide benefit to people, including the poor.

"It is important to go to trade talks keeping development at the centre. So, we will surely discuss this issue," he said. (ANI)