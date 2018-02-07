Wall Street bounces after another volatile day, global markets stabilize

New York [U.S.A.] February 7 (ANI): The extremely volatile Dow Jones industrial average closed up 567.02 points or 2.33 percent on Tuesday to 24,912.77.

The S&P 500 gained 46.2 points to 2,695.14, recovering from the biggest one-day decline in the index in more than six years on February 5.

The Nasdaq Composite too added 148.36 points, closing at 7,115.88.

However, the Wall Street stock indexes repeatedly swung from positive to negative during Tuesday's trade. The Dow had more than a 1,100-point difference between its intraday high and low, according to MoneyControl.

The Asian markets too came back from the brink, following a hefty bounce in the Wall Street.

Japan's Nikkei rose 2.9 percent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 2.68 percent.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.17 percent.

Australia's main index S&P/ASX 200 rallied 1.1 percent, closing at 5,897.10.

As the global stocks stabilise, one would expect the same from Sensex and Nifty. (ANI)