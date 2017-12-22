Vodafone Premier Badminton League Season 3 to be exciting for vodafone customers

New Delhi [India], Dec 22 (ANI-Newsvoir): The New Year is set to be a smasher for lovers of shuttle play as Vodafone customers once again take centre stage in yet another sporting extravaganza Vodafone Premier Badminton League Season 3.

As our Indian shuttlers are ready to take on the world starting December 23, 2017, Vodafone is also making it equally exciting for its customers by giving them a chance to be an integral part of this grand affair.

The popular Vodafone SuperFan contest is back this Vodafone Premier Badminton League to provide 23 lucky Vodafone customers with a money-can't-buy experience to watch the Badminton players play live.

Each Vodafone SuperFan along with a friend will arrive at the match location, watch the match from the hospitality box and get the shuttle cock autographed by the winning player, as millions of viewers watch live on TV.

A lucky Vodafone SuperFan will get an opportunity to meet and play a friendly match with the badminton champions. Additionally, a four-member Vodafone Fan Army and the beloved ZooZoo will be present to cheer for the Badminton players.

A Star India spokesperson said, "The Vodafone Premier Badminton League has transformed the sport of Badminton for Indian sports fans. In the campaign, #SmashTheHouseDown, fans can see aggression of a typical shuttler, coupled with style and the uniqueness to flaunt their skills on or off the court. The league is bigger and better this year, and we are looking forward to some smashing Badminton action."

"Vodafone, as of one India's most loved brands, continues to partner with our customers to enable them to be at their personal best, or as we say, #BeSuper. Our association with PBL acknowledges our belief that the future is exciting for our Badminton stars on the global stage. We wish the PBL team a fantastic season ahead and look forward to creating more excitement and delight for our Vodafone customers," Siddharth Banerjee, Executive Vice President, Marketing, Vodafone India, said.

The inaugural match of the Vodafone Premier Badminton League is scheduled on December 23, 2017 in Guwahati. Eight franchises - representing the cities of Delhi, Hyderabad, Awadh, Chennai, North-East, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Bangalore - are competing. The final of Vodafone Premier Badminton League will be held on January 14, 2018 in Hyderabad. (ANI-Newsvoir)