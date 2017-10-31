Vivotek partners with Regenersis to resolve local maintenance issues

New Delhi [India], Oct. 31 (ANI): The global leading IP surveillance solutions provider Vivotek has announced its strategic partnership with Regenersis (India) Private Ltd. (a CTDI company), a service, global engineering, repair and logistics company.

As a part of the partnership, CTDI has now become the authorized servicing partner of Vivotek and will provide regional support in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

The strategic alignment is aimed at minimizing the service time that Vivotek's state-of-the-art product offerings had to experience during maintenance.

Vivotek, given the influx of advanced technology, had to send its products back to Taiwan which caused delays in restoration of services.

"Our strategic partnership with CTDI has added to the value proposition that Vivotek as an IP surveillance system provider offers to its clientele. It will infuse another layer of user convenience by facilitating faster remediation, which will be routed through CTDI's domestic service and support facilities. We are confident that this will not merely decrease the cost of operation, but will also boost our service penetration to newer geographies by increasing our overall bandwidth," said country manager India and SAARC at Vivotek, Sanjeev Gulati.

By the middle of 2018, Vivotek plans to reach 100 active channel partners in India by accelerating its business growth with its full-stack channel partner program for both new and existing partners. (ANI)