Vivek Chandramohan appointed as Grover Zampa Vineyards CEO

New Delhi [India], Apr. 21 (ANI): Leading winery Grover Zampa Vineyards announced the appointment of Vivek Chandramohan as Chief Executive Officer.

Vivek, who started out at Citi Bank in 1995, has worked with leading liquor brands such as Bacardi, Bacardi Breezer, Glenfiddich, Grants and Grey Goose.

He then joined Grover Zampa Vineyards' Mumbai Head Office in 2012 in a lead sales role, before taking over as Vice President of Sales and Distribution.

"The brand marked 25 years of its presence in the industry in 2017 and have strived to deliver the best quality of wine over the years as evidenced by the countless awards they have won for their wines, including Winery of the Year 2018 at the Asian Wine Review, Hong Kong. I look forward to building on this incredible legacy," he said. (ANI)

This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI