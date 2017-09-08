Virgin Atlantic airline offers 'wifi' for Delhi-Europe passengers

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Virgin Atlantic, en-route from Delhi to London has announced to offer wifi facility for its passengers.

The European airline would boost a fully wifi connected fleet with series of fun events from the sky. One of them would be 'Live from virgin' event which would be a comedy set in the sky.

Using a combination of Panasonic and Gogo technology, wifi is now available across the fleet of 39 aircraft and connectivity will be available above 10,000 feet for the passengers to connect shortly after take-off, and remain online until shortly before landing.

"From today passengers flying around the world with Virgin Atlantic can work and play throughout their flight as we become the first airline in

Europe to offer a fully wifi enabled fleet," Mark Anderson, Executive Vice President, customer at Virgin Atlantic.

The airline is using a combination of two WiFi providers across the network. Passengers travelling on the 787 would use wifi from Panasonic, while the A330s, 747s, A340-600s are powered by Gogo technology. (ANI)