Vijayawada witnesses Mahaprabhu Ji's yoga with Yogacharya Amit Dev

New Delhi [India], Jan 18 (ANI-NewsVoir): Vijayawada (literally translates to 'The Place of Victory') is all set to witness Mahaprabhu Ji's Yoga on 21st and 22nd Jan, 2018 on the special occasion of Nirvana Utsav of first Guru Ji - Sri Yogeshwar Ramlal Bhagwan.

The event started with Amit Dev Ji's visit to Vijayawada immediately after the successful yoga camp in China where even experienced yoga teachers took advanced training under the sublime guidance of Swami ji.

Yogeshwar Surender Dev Ji Mahadev founded Yogeshwar DeviDayal Mahadev Jyotirling Devsthanam in 2000 where regular yoga activities are going on. Swami ji plans on starting the year from the south as per the custom carried out by forefathers, the birth celebration of second Gurudev Yogeshwar Mulakh Raj Bhagwan was organised on 14th and 15th January on the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti.

The yoga camp is open for people of all age groups, ethnicity, religion and gender and will be focused on cure for common ailments with yogic practices like Shatkarma which revolves around purification of the body.

Further, Yoga Camps will be held on the 24th, 25th and 26th in Singh Nagar in Vijayawada and over 1000 attendees are expected to get the benefits of Mahaprabhu Ji's Yoga.

The event is organised by Yog Abhyas Ashram Trust (SYAAT) which is actively engaged in propagating Yoga across the globe since 1888. The century old organisation is led by Yogacharya Amit Dev (also popular as Swami Amit Dev) who is the fifth generation Yoga Guru who believes, "Yoga is not a system of mere physical exercise. It is essentially a path leading to union with the divine. As such, it involves leading a pure life, increases the power of concentration, enhances willpower and above all, instills faith in God." He also believes in need for systematic and scientific research of yoga to realise its full potential.

Swami ji will be conducting camps in Italy and the US in mid-2018. He has played a critical role in devising exclusive yoga programs for Carnoustie Ayurveda and Wellness Resort in Kerala which is a popular destination which attracts guests across Europe, Russia, US and the Middle East. The yoga retreat has attracted Hollywood A-listers and international sports personalities in recent times.

Mahaprabhu ji has devotees spread across India who actively participate in conducting such yoga camps throughout the year. The success of his recent camps at Shenzhen, China and Moscow, Russia have bagged global attention, especially among the yoga communities in the west. (ANI-NewsVoir)