Vidooly among top 10 small companies in India to work as per Workplace Experience Ranking for 2017

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI-NewsVoir): Vidooly, India's leading video marketing and analytics platform has been recognized as one of the top 10 best places to work by Workplace Experience Ranking amongst small companies in India.

Culturro collaborated with BW Business World in partnership with Indian Angel Network and F6s to recognize and award the startups that contribute to the holistic growth of their employees.

The survey was organized to evaluate the overall experience of employees at their organization. The productivity of the employees and their tenure in the company largely depends on their experience within the organization. The parameters under which the organizations were measured were Enablement, Communication, Organizational Alignment, Ownership, Wellbeing, Agility, Performance Focus, Growth and Development, Innovation and Developing leaders.

"We are delighted to be ranked among the top 10 small companies in the country by Workplace Experience Ranking for 2017. The recognition highlights the focus on employee satisfaction and wellbeing since Vidooly's inception. The cross functional nature of our operations allows our employees to work in various teams which enables them to gain expertise in multiple departments and roles. One of the highlights of our HR strategy is the diversity in our hiring. Our employee base spans over 8 nationalities and we work consistently in improving our gender diversity rate across departments. This has resulted in a healthy employee retention rate with most of our founding employees still working on our vision to be the Nielsen of online video," said Subrat Kar, Vidooly CEO. (ANI-NewsVoir)