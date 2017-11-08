Videcon launches 'Eco Series'; aims to make CCTV solutions affordable

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Leading consumer electronics brand, Videocon, on Wednesday announced the launch of 'Eco Series' range of CCTV solutions.

The brand aims to accelerate market expansion and its growth plan ensuring a fair market share of 11 percent by 2020 and targets to be among the Top 3 prominent players by 2021, with topline of Rs. 1050 crore.

With the roll-out of 'Eco Series', Videocon Wallcam aims to make CCTV solutions affordable and accessible to the end users who, as per the brand, perceive CCTV solutions to be expensive and complicated.

This entry level, low priced series of CCTV solutions is targeted at the retail segment comprising of household and small commercial establishments.

"Security and surveillance is need of the hour. The rise in malpractices, robbery, shoplifting and security concerns have increased need for surveillance systems more than ever. One of the key reasons for poor penetration of CCTV solution in India is people perception about the price. The launch of our 'Eco series' is aimed to break the price perception that people have, and offer CCTV solution at most affordable and never before prices," said CEO, Videocon Telecom and Videocon WallCam, Arvind Bali.

"Our entry price of the series for a complete CCTV solution comprising of four camera and a DVR will be as low as Rs 4990. With launch of such mass-market products and solutions, our aim is to ensure market expansion and target to be among the top three brands by 2021. Being one of the most trusted brands in the country, we stay committed to our brand ethos of highest quality product at the most affordable prices," added Bali.

The 'Eco Series' comprises of 1MP, 1.3 MP and 2MP AHD indoor and outdoor cameras and 4, 8 and 16 channel DVRs (Digital Video Recorders).

This new series will give choice to the end users to select a combination of cameras and DVRs as per their needs with plug and play convenience.

Videocon Wallcam will broadly have four product and solution series to target and cater various customer segments - the entry series, low-mid series, mid series and high-end series.

The 'Eco Series' is the entry low priced series of the brand targeting the retail segment, while the high-end series caters to the sophisticated requirements of enterprise, corporate and government.

The brand also plans to rollout the range in IP based solution at a later stage. (ANI)