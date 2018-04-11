UPS opens integrated logistics facility in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Apr. 11 (NewsVoir): UPS on Wednesday inaugurated a larger integrated logistics facility in Ahmedabad to support businesses and SMEs (small and medium enterprises) in Gujarat looking to expand trade with the global marketplace.

UPS is the only logistics company to provide a 48 hour delivery timeline to United States and Europe for SMEs in Gujarat thereby enhancing their speed to market.

Located at Ahmedabad, the facility is easily accessible for walk-in retail customers.

UPS will provide integrated services for small package, supply chain solutions and contract logistics for faster and more efficient access to international markets.

UPS also offers SMEs in Ahmedabad same day clearance to the United States.

The new facility is part of UPS's investment strategy into its global integrated network, which moves three percent of the world gross domestic product (GDP) across 220 countries and territories daily.

With over a century of experience, UPS continues to invest in capacity and technologies to build the smart global logistics network which services increasing international trade demands. Ahmedabad is the latest part of this constantly evolving network.

"UPS considers global trade a great opportunity for economic growth and we help Indian businesses of all sizes, especially SMEs, take advantage of the global marketplace," said Jean-Francois Condamine, UPS President for Indian subcontinent, Middle East and Africa (ISMEA).

"The economic growth of around 7.1 percent puts India at the top of the fastest growing G20 economies. Gujarat contributes to a quarter of India's goods exports and has successfully developed a world class infrastructure network. With the Indian economy on a growth trajectory, SMEs in key states such as Gujarat, are breaking boundaries to reach their growth potential. This investment shows UPS's commitment as a growth partner for India and its businesses to help drive the economy," Condamine added.

SMEs are a vital engine for economic growth and contributors to India's GDP.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) contribute around six percent of the manufacturing GDP, 25 percent of the GDP from services, and 33 percent of India's manufacturing output.

"We are the only company that can reach shipments from Gujarat to United States and Europe in 48 hours. Gujarat is a key market for textiles, industrial manufacturing, pharmaceutical manufacturing and allied industry segments that need logistics partners to create supply chain efficiencies. UPS is an enabler of global trade and is well positioned at the intersection of connectivity, technology and efficiency to provide a smart business network to realise that goal for businesses in Gujarat," said Rachid Fergati, Managing Director, Indian subcontinent for UPS.

"Also, the consolidation of the three key services of small package, supply chain solutions and logistics, backed by UPS's advanced technology solutions, will help accelerate time to market, reduce costs, and improve efficiency for businesses here," Fergati added.

Logistics plays an increasingly key role for businesses seeking competitive advantages and trading across borders. Growing ease of doing business, faster adoption of technology and emergence of sectors such as industrial manufacturing, pharmaceutical manufacturing and allied industry segments has shaped Gujarat into a preferred location for global trade.

Customers will benefit from UPS's use of advanced technology solutions such as DIAD (Delivery Information Acquisition Device), WorldShip, UPS Complete View, Advanced Shipping Technologies and ConnectShip services.

These solutions provide visibility and predictability throughout the shipping process making it transparent, faster and easier for exporters and importers.

UPS has been present in the India market since 1989 and continues to be an industry front runner supplying integrated business requirements in a world connected by technology and increasing global trade.

UPS connects major Indian cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Ludhiana as well as emerging export locations Jamnagar, Kanpur, Indore, Karur, Moradabad, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Baroda and Bhadohito international marketplaces.

The facility is located at ArvedTranscube Plaza, BRTS Stand, 132 Feet Ring Rd, Opp. Ranip, Ahmedabad - 382480. (NewsVoir)

