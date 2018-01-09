Unique Corporate Golf Rankings initiative launched in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jan.9 (ANI): In a first of its kind concept in the corporate golf segment that aims to ensure a more effective merger between business and sport, an initiative called "Corporate Golf Rankings" (CGR) was launched here today.

Speaking on the occasion, Suneal Mangal, who is the brains behind this unique project developed and fine-tuned over a period of two decades, said, "CGR has embarked upon a plan to create a worldwide network of corporate golfers to facilitate networking, recognition and celebration of the premium and affluent segment that constitutes the golfing community."

He added that the initiative also lends itself to up-selling opportunities for luxury brands, high end hospitality services and content for media houses.

Mangal said that he had roped in IMG Reliance to conduct a preliminary survey and or study, and it had been decided that a base for this initiative would first be made in India, and then, depending on its success, would be taken across the world to 18 countries.

This network will have 11000 members by invitation only, reaching out to 200 golf clubs and more than 300 corporate houses, he said.

Mr. Ansal (Ansal Housing), Mr. Talwar (DLF) and Mr. Roach (Hughes Network Systems) were inducted as the first active members of CGR today.

The event also saw the launch of www.worldcgr.com, a web-based ranking system for corporates that factors in a person's designation, percentage increase in company's net worth, market capitalisation and performance in CGR Golf tournaments.

Kushagr Ansal of Ansal Housing said "A true corporate golfer in the real sense is a person who not only plays good golf but also runs and manages his company well. There is a great sense of satisfaction in promoting these aspects that generally do not get promoted."

Each member will get Callaway discount vouchers multiple times throughout the year along with Callaway special vouchers.

The top 60 corporate golfers from the 30 categories who qualify for the grand finale to be held in Goa in April this year, will get a Callaway golf bag, special discount vouchers from Callaway (valid for a year).

The top three finishers in the grand finale will receive prizes from a theme of 'what money can't buy'.

"Golf has long been the game of corporate and business people. This isn't about being elitist, it's about creating a membership that shares common values and interests, and at the same time provide an engaging golfing and networking platform for all stakeholders - members and sponsors alike. We are excited to partner with CGR on this innovative initiative which helps us reaching our customers directly," said Prashant Singh, General Manager, Callaway Golf India.

Representatives of the Indian Golf Union and the Delhi Golf Club, who were also present, said that they were excited and thrilled to be partners in this unique business-cum-sports initiative. Auditing-cum professional service company KPMG has committed to be a part of the project for three years. (ANI)