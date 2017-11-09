Ujjivan Small Finance Bank goes live with CRM solution provider

New Delhi [India], Nov 9 (ANI): Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Thursday announced to go live with CRMnext, the world's largest financial Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution.

The implementation covers 13,500 users with a potential to strategically engage with Ujjivan's four million customers across India.

Ujjivan has developed digital customer journeys and services which are omni-channel with a quick turnaround and fulfilment process.

CRMnext solution will further help Ujjivan Small Finance Bank in call center management, document management, campaign management, reporting, and analytics.

With this deployment, Ujjivan has become one of the first Small Finance Banks (SFBs) to be empowered with a state-of-the-art digital CRM solution.

"This success was only possible due to having the right team in place, from both CRMnext and Ujjivan, with a strong commitment towards quick delivery and support. The new CRM platform allows Ujjivan to execute long-term scalable strategies without any hassle. The quick launch of banking operations empowers us to engage and delight at the onset itself," said CTO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Balaji Parthasarathi.

"We are excited to partner with Ujjivan in their new journey. This is a showcase implementation on how new banks can leapfrog the digital transformation journey and create a sustainable competitive advantage in terms of customer experience and relationship management," said Director, CRMnext, Sushil Tyagi.

The deployment allows Ujjivan to streamline its back office operations and meet its strategic goals and objectives, which include faster growth with easy customer on boarding, accelerating digital transformation through out of the box banking solutions for customer management, eKYC, biometric authentication, ready adaptors for credit verification etc., and leveraging innovative CRM technology for quick launch and scaling of operations without compromising on customer satisfaction.

CRMnext has powered umpteen financial service players in India including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto Finance, Reliance Mutual Fund, Max Life, and TATA AIA Life. (ANI)