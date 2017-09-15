Udyog Software files GSTR1 for 4M invoices for Gurugram-based FMCG firm

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Udyog Software Ltd., a branch of Adaequare Group and a Goods and Services Tax (GST) compliance software services provider has announced the successful filing of four million invoices for a Gurugram-based FMCG company having operations across 33 states and UTs in India.

Udyog Software created an accurate GSTR1 returns for the company which involved processing, transformation, and validation of the company's four million invoices by using its platform-enComply.

Udyog Software used its another platform Taxilla to segregate and tag records for submission of GSTR-1 and execute tests on each record to ensure compliance before uploading into the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN).

Udyog Software could complete the filing of GSTR1 filing ahead of the earlier September 10 deadline, despite the infrastructure challenges like OTP to encrypt to post data at times was coming after four hours, making software posting unviable and certain errors that popped up with Jsons (JavaScript Object Notation) generated by ASPs are due to inconsistencies in schema published versus schema accepted by GSTN.

"Challenges are there and it wasn't unexpected. Country is going through a major migration and it would need at the least 6 months for us to sleep well. I am glad that all associates at Udyog Software and Adaequare are addressing these challenges and delivering to clients, which include leading FMCG, Indian Financial conglomerate, MNC Bank and an Insurance major. Good news is that we/our clients are successfully generating JSONs (JavaScript Object Notation) and uploading. GSPs not being available are adding to the challenge," said Pavan Peechara, CEO of Adaequare group and Director of Udyog Software Limited. (ANI)