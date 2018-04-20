UC Browser launches UC Miss Cricket Contest

New Delhi [India], Apr. 20 (NewsVoir): India's No.1 mobile browser, UC Browser has launched a new campaign to select UC Miss Cricket, giving its 130 million monthly active users another reason to get on the platform this cricket season.

Previous year during the cricket season, consumption of cricket-related content with UC Browser clocked 0.75 billion page views. UC Cricket, UC Browser's in-app tool of cricket content aggregation, offers all-in-one live cricket content, including live scores, news, videos, photos, live commentaries and more.

This year, UC Browser aims to add a fun element to its cricket coverage. While users follow the updates of their favorite team and players on UC Browser, they can also pick cheerleaders to support their beloved teams. UC Browser has shortlisted 306 contestants from all the entries received. Users get a chance to vote for their top pick through their mobile app.

UC Browser will reward the most-voted contestant with Rs 10 lakh cash prize as well as a chance to act in a UCWeb commercial. The first and second runner up will get Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively. Well-known film and TV personalities Urvashi Rautela, Priyadarshini Chatterjee, and Shirin Sewani have also joined the contest.

Being called "the hottest Miss Cricket" by her fans, Urvashi Rautela said, "I am delighted to be a part of this campaign. While I am a big cricket fan, UC Browser has always stood for edgy and youth-centric content. Marrying the two this cricket season seems like the best idea. I would like add my support for Mumbai Indians which is my favorite team. I am really looking forward to win this contest and have lots of fun in the process."

Key Features of the UC Miss Cricket Contest:

-Different from a regular beauty pageant with judges, UC Miss Cricket Contest aims to represent the true choice of the audience by giving them the power to vote

-Users will vote to choose Top 20 out of these 306 contestants by clicking "likes" on their pictures in first round, then 8 and finally the top three winners. Different tasks will be assigned to the contestants in next 2 rounds and their performances will be posted on UC Browser

-The contest will last until 27th May, in line with the world's biggest T20 league. Users can vote for the Top 20 on https://bit.ly/2HEI09K / https://bit.ly/2qDPi5A and the deadline to vote for Top 20 contestants ends on April 24.(NewsVoir)

