Uber Eats continues expansion spree with Pune launch

New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Uber Eats, an on-demand food delivery app was rolled out in Pune, bringing over 300 restaurant partners on board across key neighbourhoods in the city such as Vimannagar, Kalyaninagar, Koregaon Park and Sangamwadi.

"Our aim is to help Puneites discover great food for their everyday practical eating needs through our restaurant partners and the Uber delivery network," said head of Uber Eats India, Bhavik Rathod.

A city with a strong Parsi influence in cuisine, restaurants on Uber Eats will offer a variety of options, from fast food choices such as pizzas, burgers and pav bhaji, to sweet treats like Bharakwadi, Modaks, Irani custards and Shrewsbury biscuits.

On a related note, Uber Eats was started in 2014 as a small delivery pilot in Los Angeles and launched as a separate application in Toronto in December 2015. Since then, it has grown incredibly fast, and is now a stand-alone app available in 29 countries and in 130 cities around the globe.

In India, Uber Eats was first launched in Mumbai in May 2017. Within seven months, the service launched in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Chennai, Chandigarh, Hyderabad and now in Pune.

However, Uber Eats is separate to the Uber app that people use to request a ride. The app has been built specifically to make food delivery as seamless as possible, at the tap of a button. (ANI)