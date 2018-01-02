Two-wheeler segment witnesses significant surge in December sales

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): The two-wheeler segment in India ended 2017 on a positive note, as it witnessed substantial growth in December 2017, as per sales reports from various industry players.

TVS Motors reported a 37.9 percent growth in two-wheeler sales, which increased from 179,551 units in December 2016 to 247,630 units in December 2017. Domestic two-wheelers recorded growth of 35.4 percent, with sales increasing from 153,456 units in December 2016 to 207,778 units in December 2017.

Furthermore, scooter sales of the company grew by 50.5 percent, from 55,557 units in December 2016 to 83,640 units in December 2017. Motorcycles sales grew by 63.7 percent with sales increasing from 58,211 units in December 2016 to 95,281 units in December 2017.

On a related note, Royal Enfield posted a sale of 66,968 motorcycles in the month of December 2017, closing the calendar year by recording a growth of 16 percent over the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Ltd. (SMIPL) reported that two- wheelers surpassed the four lakh unit sale milestone for the FY 2017-18 by clocking 4,20,736 units during the April-December 2017 period, representing a 39.31 percent increase over the 3,02,008 units clocked during the corresponding period, last-year.

Also, Suzuki Motorcycle India recorded a total sale of 5, 41,389 units in this year, a growth of 37.46 percent over 3, 93,828 units clocked in 2016. (ANI)