Two-day Korea Tourism Festival 2017 opens in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): A two-day Korea festival showcasing Korea's rich art, culture and heritage was inaugurated today by Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) Executive Vice President Min Hong Min at the Ambience Mall here along with Joint Secretary in the Ministry Of Tourism Suman Billa.

Eminent representatives from the regional tourism boards of South Korea and related organisations such as Gyeonggi Tourism Organization, Gimhae City, Busan Metropolitan City, Busan Tourism Organization, Jeollabuk Do, Gwangju Metropolitan City, Gwangju Convention and Visitors Bureau, Incheon International Airport Corporation and Visit Korea Committee were also present at the event.

The two-day extravaganza was kicked off with fanfare and authentic Korean performances such as Nanta (non-verbal performance) and B-boying (by Gambler Crew) flown from South Korea.

The event also saw the signing of an MOU between leading Korean companies such as LG, Hyundai, Samsung and KTO with an aim to promote the tourism by organising MICE groups to Korea for their employees and dealers.

The initiative by KTO, Korea Culture and Tourism Festival 2017 showcased famous South Korean tourist destinations, delicacies, art, culture and the country's heritage.

The festival displayed food counters (managed by Korea Agro Fisheries and Food Trade Cooperation) to give a taste of the local Korean flavours to serve Indian taste buds besides featuring experiential attractions like face mask painting, Hangeul calligraphy and video gallery exhibiting Korean history & cultural assets.

A K- Beauty zone featured famed Korean beauty brand Innisfree. It offered free make up sessions and samples to visitors at the festival. A special Virtual Reality zone and Photo-Op Booth has been created for visitors to get themselves clicked wearing Korean Traditional Hanbok dress with customized background.

Speaking on the inauguration, Min Hong Min said "We have organised the Korea Culture and Tourism Festival for Indians to feel and experience Korean traditional and modern culture represented by Korean Wave. I hope this two days' event will help Indian people understand and feel Korean ethnicity. We hope that Indian audience enjoy the experiential activities and Korean performances at the festival". "Besides, we have brought the leading airlines and travel bodies at the festival to promote Korea tour products & promotions so that our visitors can make the best of everything."

Jong Sool Kwon, Director Korea Tourism Organisation India (KTO) said "Korea Tourism Organization is entering a new dimension of tourism promotion in India with the festival. Travelling to Korea for Indians is getting more favourable with increased flight connectivity and competitive costs. With increased number of Indian travellers to Korea, we would get more adaptable to their travelling requirements."

As per a report published by Integreon, a leading global provider of outsourced legal, document, business and research support, India is among the fastest growing outbound travel markets, and is expected to be among top five as per international tourism expenditures by 2025. (ANI)